Friday, 5/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

State Health Department was to convince more to get it. About half of Hoosiers over 16 have gotten at least their first shot of the COVID vaccine, and state health officials estimate another 20-percent are firmly opposed to it. They’re focusing now on reaching that remaining 30-percent:

Muncie Community Schools is again asking families to get registered…. There is also an in-person registration option. CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski says that having an accurate student count will help them in having proper hiring and staffing for in person, as well as any virtual needs.

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing…It’s now at $430 million dollars. If there’s a winner on Friday, it would be the 11th-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. No one has won the jackpot since February 16.

30 grand needed, via Kickstarter. Sea Salt and Cinnamon was a two-person staff, and has quickly grown to a team of nine, with more than 15 unique partners in Indianapolis, Muncie and Fort Wayne areas. They want to open a storefront in downtown Muncie, and they are hoping you will fund it.

The NBA announced yesterday afternoon that the Pacers with close the regular season with matinees Saturday at home against the Lakers and Sunday in Tampa against the Raptors. Both games tip at 1 p.m.

Anderson University has announced a new transfer articulation agreement with Vincennes University for engineering. It will allow Vincennes students who complete their associate of science degree in mechanical or electrical and computer engineering to enroll at Anderson and finish their bachelor of science degree in one of AU’s ABET-accredited disciplines in two years.

Bonus checks for workers at one northern Indiana school district. School City of Mishawaka says it’s giving a stipend to all employees with CARES act money it is receiving. Year-round and salaried employees will get $1,000 and school-year hourly employees will get $750.

The United Way of Delaware, Henry & Randolph Counties turned to WLBC for help. According to an email, in order to be the nimble and future-focused, they need to eliminate the antiquated membership language and give the board of directors full power to make decisions about the corporation. If you have contributed in 2021 and would like to attend and vote May 27th at 3:30 p.m., you must qualify your membership no later than May 17 by emailing lvise@uwdcin.org or phone at 765-288-5586 ext. 306. Then, a Zoom link for the meeting will be emailed to you.

More graduates on campus tomorrow… Ball State President Mearns will preside, for the second Saturday in a row. Tomorrow, it’s 8 a.m., and 12 noon for start times.

Four-hundred-three students are set to graduate during Taylor University’s 2021 Commencement exercises tomorrow at 10:00 am. The class of 2021 represents 32 states throughout the United States and 14 different countries. Also, Ivy Tech has a Saturday ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Muncie Fieldhouse for Henry county and Muncie grads.

This week in 1902 Indiana history: The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was formally dedicated in Indianapolis. General Lew Wallace was Master of Ceremonies. The program included the reading of a poem by James Whitcomb Riley and music written and performed by John Philip Sousa and his band.

Muncie Chamber President Jay Julian, MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence will be guests on This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell this weekend on several Woof Boom Radio stations. And, Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on WLBC and The MSS, BSU President Mearns will be the focus on Community Focus.