Madison County Council denied a motion to invalidate a jail consultant’s contract signed by the Board of Commissioners. The Herald Bulletin reports Councilman Mikeal Vaughn raised the issue which was not listed on the agenda for discussion.
Vaughn argued the commissioners signed a contract with Jack Krouse of Construction Control Inc. to be the county’s representative throughout the project. Vaughn maintained that the commissioners didn’t have the available funds to pay the contract.
Council Member Seeks To Invalidate Jail Consultant’s Contract
