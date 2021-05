Garden Fair, a free two-day community event, will be returning to Minnetrista in 2021. Garden Fair is the ultimate destination for gardeners of any experience level. The Muncie Journal reports on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. stop by the Garden Fair to visit a wide variety of vendors offering beautiful plants, landscaping tools, and more. Visitors will get a jump start on their summer planting and plans.