Wednesday, 4/21/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

FedEx anticipates reopening its Indianapolis Operations Ground Center later this week. The Ground Center has been closed since 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former employee, shot and killed eight FedEx workers on April 15. FedEx said “very limited operations” are expected to resume as police wrap up their on-site investigation, reports WISH-TV.

As we’ve previously reported, the Anderson Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix returns this weekend: Saturday, practice starts at 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at noon; racing, 1-5 p.m., downtown race circuit East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails. Then on Sunday racing, noon-4:30 p.m.; awards presentation, 5 p.m.

Remember that crazy high speed car chase we told you about on Monday morning? Later that same day, Phillip Lane Hurley Jr., of Texas, was released from St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. Trooper Jonathan Troyer transported Hurley to the Madison County Jail where he was formally arrested. He is currently being held without bond on at least five felony charges, at least three misdemeanor charges, and the original Texas Warrant, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

It’s a way to honor “Slick.” The Indiana Pacers announced this week that the team will wear a black stripe on their jerseys that says “Slick” in honor of the late Pacers coach and radio broadcaster Bobby “Slick” Leonard. The Pacers’ players will wear them on both their home and away jerseys.

Tilmon Clark was appointed Athletic Director at Del-Com this week. He is currently at Monroe Central, and starts the new job on July 1.

Grab your fishing pole and tackle box and get ready for inland trout season…The season opens Saturday at 6 a.m. Indiana DNR has stocked more than 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. If you’re 18 or older, you’ll need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. There ARE Free Fishing days coming – but not this weekend!

More than $26 million dollars: As the largest district in the Madison county area, Anderson Community Schools will receive that portion of the $1.8 billion from the Indiana Department of Education under the federal American Rescue Plan. The education money is intended to assist districts with closing the learning gap caused when students were unable to attend in-person classes and were educated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020. Available for use through September 2024, the funding is believed to be the largest-ever amount of federal money given to Indiana schools at one time.

Henry County: you could be a TV star – well, at least on Channel 49! Small towns are featured in a series, with this episode called – “Now Entering…New Castle.” Called a video scrapbook of the people, places, and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents, community members have been encouraged to collect video footage and photos to showcase their unique stories. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’ll be at the New Castle-Henry County Public Library, to interview storytellers on camera. Appointments are needed – go to the WIPB website!

Congressman Greg Pence cosponsored H.R. 1745, legislation authored by his colleague and fellow Hoosier, Congressman Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09), to create jobs and open up career and technical training opportunities for constituents in the trucking industry in Indiana. The proposed legislation also establishes an apprenticeship program to educate drivers newly entering the industry by enhancing safety training and job opportunities for young truckers. Hoosiers rely on trucks to move over 80% of their goods.

On Friday, April 23, Anderson University will be hosting its 25th Annual Senior Social Work Conference, titled “Mind Over Matter: Coping with the Impacts of COVID.” The event will be virtual, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Zoom. The event will take a deep dive into the impact that COVID-19 has had on the world at the micro, mezzo, and macro level.