Wednesday, 4/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Meridian Health Services will begin to offer evening and weekend appointments. Appointments are currently available as soon as next-day. This vaccine clinic requires appointments to be made at ourshot.in.gov, or call 211. Wear a mask and bring photo ID and health insurance card.

Optimistic, but businesses can’t find workers. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.4 points in March to 98.2. March’s reading is the first return to the average historical reading since last November. 42% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a record high reading. Owners continue to have difficulty finding qualified workers to fill jobs as they compete with increased unemployment benefits and the pandemic keeping some workers out of the labor force.

People in jail have been in the COVID news. Of the 340 inmates being kept at the Johnson County Jail only 58 actually wanted to get the shots this week. The jail was pushing for inmates to get vaccinated this week after a small outbreak over the weekend. The jail plans to keep the extra vaccine doses on hand in case any inmates change their minds.

Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Fathom Events have partnered to bring Shrek to select movie theaters nationwide for its 20th anniversary during the last week of April. Check with your local theatre to see if they are part of the fun.

For the next two weeks, the Delaware County free food Tailgate will be held on the WEST side of the Muncie mall, in the parking lot near Macy’s. This will apply to tomorrow, and 22nd. It will return to its usual location on April 29th. Reason: there’s a carnival set up on the other side of the Mall.

Ribbon Cutting cancelled. The Grand Opening of Dental Life Labs in Muncie Friday was called off by the Chamber due to unforeseen circumstances, according to an email.

The three minor league baseball teams in Indiana — Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Indy — are gearing up for the 2021 season.

This week in Indiana history: in 1903 Indiana Governor Winfield T. Durbin and United States Senator Charles W. Fairbanks led the grand opening of the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick. Called the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” the circular structure encompassed the largest unsupported dome in the world. A primary attraction were the mineral baths which many believed could cure a variety of ailments.