Four Muncie police officers are under indictment on charges accusing them of using excessive force during arrests or of trying to cover up that misconduct. According to federal prosecutors, 34 year old Joseph Winkle, 30 year old Jeremy Gibson, and Sgt. Joseph Krejsa, were initially charged in a 12-count indictment in March 2020. The indictment also charges 28 year old Corey Posey for obstruction and writing a false report.