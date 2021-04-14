BSU Extending COVID Vaccination Hours

Ball State University has extended the hours of its on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic, while also establishing a waiting list for those requesting to receive the Moderna vaccine before their scheduled appointment. The Muncie Journal reports the vaccination clinic is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday through May 21, 2021, at the Health Professions Building on W. Riverside Ave. in Muncie. Parking is available on the east side of the building.