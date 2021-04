A Muncie woman is accused of striking a 13 year old girl who reportedly showed up at her home to fight one of her children. 38 year old April Kitts is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The incident unfolded at Kitts’ home on the 3500 block of South Juniper Lane on February 28th, say police. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect strike the girl.