For people having issues getting a vaccine shot due to their schedule, Meridian Health Services will begin to offer evening and weekend appointments. The Star Press reports Meridian recently opened its second vaccination site at its Pediatric Complex, 205 N. Tillotson Ave. Generally, the vaccination appointments run 3-7:30 p.m. on weeknights and 11 a.m.-5:20 p.m. on weekends. This vaccine clinic requires appointments to be made at ourshot.in.gov.