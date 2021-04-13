Tuesday, 4/13/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Going UP. Gas prices have been “high, but stable” lately. It’s looking like that will change this week.

Today is being called Small Business Day. The virtual Main Street Now Conference will offer an engaging and informative day of sessions with content designed uniquely for small business owners, all week.

April is the Month of the Military Child, and there’s an easy way to show your support: Purple Up: Wear purple in April to show your appreciation for those kids, and their family’s sacrifices.

World Art Day will be celebrated this Thursday with local artists and makers at Madjax Muncie. Monroe Hall is on the first floor accessible via the Monroe Street entrance. The event runs 5-8p.m. Please mask up for everyone health.

The Indiana Department of Health’s Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education has launched a mobile unit to better reach Hoosier children who are deaf or hard of hearing and in need of services and support. You can take a virtual tour of the unit at a link on our Local News page now. https://www.in.gov/isdh/28727.htm

Today at 6 p.m., the Anderson Community Schools board has a meeting at the Administration Center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. The Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting, has a 5 p.m. Zoom meeting. And, the Chesterfield Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m., in their Town Hall. All according to the Herald Bulletin.

Employees in Indiana’s third-largest school district are getting $1,000 bonuses. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. said federal aid and cost savings are making the payments possible for 3,100 people who have been employed since Nov. 13, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

A good money problem. Legislators have a good kind of budget challenge: how to spend three-billion dollars in federal money in less than two weeks:

A $104,000 grant has purchased two refrigerated semis, to help Second Harvest Food Bank provide food to thousands of East Central Indiana residents in need. The grant is from The American Electric Power Foundation (AEP Foundation) on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M). The AEP Foundation grant enables the third largest food bank in Indiana, to transport significantly more food donations from businesses and organizations that provide surplus food to those living with food insecurity.

The recent Executive Orders by President Biden on gun control issues has 6th District Congressman speaking for responsible owners… The entire WLBC Zoom Room interview from yesterday is on the WLBCNewscenter Facebook page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/6th-dist-congressman-greg-pence-april12

Congratulations to the AHS Rube Goldberg Machine Team for being awarded 2nd place for this year’s National Contest! This year’s event was totally online and marks the third time AHS has earned top awards at the national level. The team also earned a special recognition for “Most Creative Use of a Lightbulb” sponsored by the Sylvania company.

Main Street Marion (MSM) accepted the resignation of Executive Director, Heidi Peterson recently, after holding the position for just over two and a half years. The organization still plans to host a downtown cleanup on April 24th, in conjunction with the Riverwalk Cleanup. MSM will also plant flowers in the planters in early May.

Earlier, we did a story about a Thursday event – but there’s also a Wednesday event, at Madjax in Muncie: National POETRY Month Readings from 7 – 9 p.m. Enjoy the powerful words of Maude Jennings, Tom Chester, Ashley Weeks, Jennifer Criss, Debra Gindhart and more! Open mic format with sign-up sheet. Donations appreciated.