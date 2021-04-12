Anderson Council Considers Rezoning For Drug Rehab Center

Anderson City Council is considering overturning a rezoning denial by the city’s Plan Commission. The Herald Bulletin reports council members voted unanimously on first reading of an ordinance approving a request by Grace House to rezone the former Dove Harbor site for a residential drug rehabilitation center in North Anderson. The Plan Commission in February voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request expressing concerns about locating a substance abuse rehabilitation center across the street from a liquor store and a tavern, increased traffic and crime and the impact on surrounding property values.