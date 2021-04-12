Anderson Council Votes On School Voucher Program

Anderson City Council has adopted a resolution asking state lawmakers to not expand the school voucher program. The vote was along party lines and the resolution will now be sent to members of the Indiana General Assembly. According to the Herald Bulletin the two-year state budget approved by the Indiana House would expand the program to 12,000 students in the state at a cost of $125 million. The Indiana Senate budget version reduces the amount to $51 million to serve an additional 4,600 students.