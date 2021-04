A Muncie man whom police say tried to rob a Taco Bell employee at gunpoint is facing charges. 26 year old Devon Smalley is accused of displaying a handgun when he pulled up to the drive-through window at the restaurant at 2201 S. Madison St. about 12:45 a.m. The Star Press reports the suspect apparently drove away without being given money. Police say Smalley was arrested in a traffic stop in the 3600 block of South Burlington Drive a few hours later.