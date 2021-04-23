Madison County’s plan to become a vote center county starting in 2022 has been approved by the Secretary of State’s office.
The Herald Bulletin reports, on Thursday, the Madison County Election Board on Thursday voted to purchase 76 electronic poll books from KnowInk, which completes the equipment purchase for the vote centers. The election board wanted to make a decision on the purchase of the poll books by no later than June.
Vote Center Approved In Madison County
