A guilty verdict in the fatal stabbing case of 27 year old Brady Turner of Muncie. The Star Press reports jurors deliberated for about two hours before announcing their decision. Turner was on trial for killing 27 year old Chris Burgess Jr., 27, also of Muncie, as they fought on East 15th Street on Sept. 17, 2018. Turner will face a maximum 65-year prison term when he is sentenced on May 19.