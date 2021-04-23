Friday, 4/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Understandably disappointed. Word to describe Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns feelings related to the University’s state funding

BSU Tuition rates could be amended – an every other year process – and the June Board of Trustees meeting will be when we find out.

Remember, tomorrow is the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” day. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. It’s for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. From 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Just go to the State Police post closest to your home or business.

An update to the story about the baseball-bat beating robbery at the convenience store: Yorktown Police Department officers presented the uninsured armed robbery victim, Mr. Singh, with $2500.00 that the community & department came together to raise. Their social media post also stated that the Delaware County Commissioners waived the Ambulance bill on behalf of EMS after hearing the news story.

Indianapolis Colts fans will soon know the 2021 season schedule. The NFL says it will release the full schedules for all 32 teams on May 12. This season will be longer than normal — the NFL added a 17th regular season game. Last year, Indy went 11-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Bills.

Farm Progress will return to live events with the two can’t-miss farm shows of the year; the closest of which is Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois in late August. A survey conducted by Readex Research revealed growing confidence and positivity among prior attendees, indicating 84% of past show attendees will attend in-person or plan to attend if scheduling allows.

Ball State University student Blake Chapman is the 2021 recipient of the Al Rent Honorary Ball State PBS/IPR Public Media Student Award. The $500 award is to honor Rent’s professional and volunteer work in public media by recognizing a student with a serious commitment to public media. A junior from Aurora, Ind., Chapman plans to use the award funds to purchase audio recording equipment that he hopes to use while studying abroad next year.

Still need a COVID shot? You’ll be able to walk up to Lucas Oil Stadium and get one during the upcoming vaccine clinic. There are a limited number of walk-up appointments available for this today and Saturday. Or, make an appointment by texting “COLTS” to 75049 or by visiting Colts.com/vaccine.

The State of Indiana budget, as it impacts K-12 education: how will the increased spending affect Muncie Community Schools?

BSU’s President Mearns yesterday in the WLBC Radio news zoom room. For about three years now, Ball State has overseen the MCS system.

Terry Johnson is coming back to the Hoosier State. Johnson, a former three-sport standout from Anderson, was hired as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Purdue on Thursday, where he will work under head coach Matt Painter.

Cancelled, again. The 2021 “100 Cooks Who Care,” formerly known as 100 Men Who Cook, event was recently cancelled. YMCA’s President and CEO Chad Zaucha asked in an email appeal for the community to donate to the Mitchell Early Childhood and Family Center. Their annual campaign video is posted on our Local News page now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvP5MwqNtwc

NOT cancelled – the Noblesville Fireworks Festival on Sunday, July 4 – beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through Downtown Noblesville, then a festival, and fireworks display. Hairbangers Ball will perform on the main stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The day will end with the annual fireworks show, which will begin at 10 p.m. The City of Muncie has two events again: July 3 at Prairie Creek, and on July 4th – the full show, centered at Muncie Central High School grounds.

Yesterday, we mentioned the upcoming Prom plans, and the Muncie Community Schools are looking for sponsors – business or personal – $25, $50 or $100 donations can go a long way. Email Melissa.Zimmerman@muncieschools.org to help. They need to hear from you before May 7th!

NEW DATE: Dave Matthews Band’s tour stop at Ruoff Music Center has been rescheduled to Friday, August 13, 2021 & Saturday, August 14, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com. If you already have tickets from the 2020 shows, no action is required – your tickets will be valid for the new date.