Vandals strike Muncie Shelter vehicle

Post today from Muncie Animal Care and Services:

“We are deeply saddened to report that our Animal Control truck was vandalized last night near campus. The majority of our supplies and equipment were damaged, including dog and cat food that was thrown on the truck and ground. These supplies allow us to safely capture injured or aggressive animals and provide lifesaving emergency care to animals on scene.

We are asking for your help in identifying who is responsible. If you have any information please call police dispatch at 747-4838.

Thank you.”