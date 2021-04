Muncie Sanitary District reports you can drop off your files of paper at East Central Recycling during the week of April 19th- April 23rd, 2021 during the hours of 8a-1p. The limit is 50 boxes per resident and this service is for residents only. Simply pull up to the ECR Scale Office and let them know you are there for “Shred Week” and you will be directed to pull around to the shredder.