Monday, 4/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Unreal events, very real. Saturday night, Phillip Lane Hurley Jr. was believed to be messing around with an abandoned truck on I69 near the 206 mile marker. When an ISP trooper got there, he ran away, was shot with a Taser, and still resisted arrest. The suspect then stole a second officer’s police car, more cops from Fishers and Madison County Sheriff’s department chased him at up to 140 miles per hour on I69. They lost sight of him, but using the GPS on the cruiser, they found him crashed in the intersection of 53rd St. and Scatterfield Road inside the city limits of Anderson. He fled on foot, tried to steal more cars, but eventually was caught by members of the Anderson Police Department. Hurley had minor injuries. They figured out later that Hurley was originally driving had been stolen near Effingham Illinois, had an active arrest warrant, with full extradition, from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Houston Texas. The warrant is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another disappointment for some student athletes: this past Saturday’s scheduled Senior Day game and regular season finale for Taylor football with Wittenberg was cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols within the Wittenberg program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent for March, and the national rate is 6.0 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Renovations finally complete: the Yorktown library re-opens today.

The Indiana University board of trustees said the next President of the University is Dr. Pamela Whitten. She is IU’s first female president. Whitten takes over the position from Michael McRobbie, who announced last August that he was stepping down after 14 years in that position. She starts on the job July 1.

If not for streets, what’s it for? As we told you last week, Federal stimulus money is coming to Muncie. So, we asked Muncie Mayor Dad Ridenour – then, what CAN it be used for? He wrote, “…reimburse city governments for reduced revenue in 2020, 2021 and 2023. Water, sewer and broadband projects are ok. Can help reduced revenue in hotels, restaurants, tourism, and nonprofits.” We also reached out to Congressman Pence’s office, and will share more tomorrow about other allowed-spending.

This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman wrote in the Muncie paper this weekend, his Office wants to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available. He also wrote that he will be continuing to hold offenders accountable for their actions.

One of the best to ever play football at Purdue University has died. From 1966 to 1968, Leroy Keyes played running back and defensive back and was a kickoff return specialist. In 1968, he was second in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the award that goes to the best college football player, finishing just behind O.J. Simpson. He was 74 and died at his home in West Lafayette.

Amber Huber, a 2001 Cowan graduate, last week was named the Blackhawks’ head varsity volleyball coach.

Recently, Connect 2 Disconnect, was an effort to discourage distracted driving in Indiana. Nearly 1,000 warning and citations were written under the hands-free device driving law. Drivers are encouraged to activate their phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature or place it in their glove box, center console or back seat until they reach their destination. They can also designate a passenger to be their “designated texter” by allowing them to access their phone.