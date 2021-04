The Muncie Three Trails Music Series is pleased to be back and officially announce its 2021 lineup. According to the Muncie Journal, this will be the 8th season in which the series presents critically acclaimed national recording artists in four FREE concerts at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie. All shows begin at 7 PM and are all ages. Complete information on the series and all artists, including samples of their music, can be found at www.munciethreetrails.com.