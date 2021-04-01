Thursday, 4/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Still lots of Blue. The weekly Indiana COVID color-coded map was updated yesterday at noon, and still Blue for Delaware, Madison, Henry and Randolph counties the lowest threat level. Grant and Topton counties are in the Yellow with 1.5 Weekly 2-Metric Scores – and Blackford is one of only two Orange codes – and with a 2.5, the highest in the state.

Vaccines are working, according to NBC News. People under 60 account for the majority of new Covid-19 cases across the country — but the number of Covid cases is rising in younger, unvaccinated people. The trend toward younger patients with milder illness may lessen the burden on hospitals.

You heard first word here last week of the Drug Task Force coming back together, targeting dealers in Muncie and Delaware County. Sherriff Tony Skinner was asked about the cohesive effort… He referenced Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan, and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. Hear more about this story Friday at about 8:50 a.m., on WLBC’s Listening conversation.

Yorktown Community Clean-Up Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pick-up of large items will begin at 6 a.m. Anything that is considered hazardous will not be able to be picked up.

Today is the First Thursday of April – and though the outdoor concert at Canan Commons has been delayed until May, there’s plenty to do from 5 – 8 p.m., and plenty of free parking. Events at Mad Jax include local artists and makers in the second floor galleries – meet the makers and artists and see their many talents. Also, new Green Glam Studio jewelry collection “RE-make Department Store Jewelry.” Cornerstone has events, and downtown merchants would love to see you, too.

Notable from yesterday’s weekly update to the COVID color-coded map: Marion county remains Blue, the lowest threat level – even in the midst of several weeks of increased traffic and visitors for the NCAA Tourney.

There are two certainties in life: one is on the way to your mailbox. 2020 Madison County property tax bills are due on May 10 and again on November 10.

Pay is going up at one grocery store chain…Kroger has announced plans to raise the hourly wage this year from $15.50 to $16. Its competitors have also announced plans to raise their hourly wage. Walmart says it will boost pay to at least $15.25 per hour and Costco has pledged to raise their starting wage to $16 per hour.

While the investigation into the crash which claimed the life of Monroe County Sheriff Deputy James Driver continues, those wishing to make a donation may do so by mail to Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. 1710 South 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060, under the name: Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/James Driver. The reserve officer was killed earlier this week, while on the way to help at an accident scene. ISP said yesterday, the officer was wearing his seat belt – but was ejected anyway.

Someone seems to be trying to capitalize on the Bowl win. Ball State Sports Properties sent out a paid email blast yesterday to Chamber Members, regarding Prestige Marketing – based out of Kentucky – selling a Ball State Football schedule poster. The company does not have approval to use the name and likeness of Ball State Athletics.

East Lynn Christian Church will host a Good Friday Service at noon this Friday with a drive-in parking lot. The church will re-open with in person services beginning on Easter Sunday.