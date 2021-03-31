Free Fishing Days Announced

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the dates for four “Free Fishing Days” for 2021. They are May 2, June 5, June 6, and September 25. Prairie Creek will be in participation on these days..

On “Free Fishing Days,” Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. All other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits still apply.