If you live in Madison County, the 2020 property tax bills are in the mail and due on May 10. Property taxes are due twice a year on May 10 and November 10. The Herald Bulletin reports 2019 property taxes collected in Madison County amounted to 93.5% of what was billed to be paid in 2020. The county collected $106.9 million in property taxes of the $114.2 million billed.