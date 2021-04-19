Second Murder Trial For Muncie Man

A Muncie man is going to trial for a second time on murder charges. The Star Press reports 27 year old Brady Allen Turner is accused of fatally stabbing Chris Eugene Burress Jr. during a confrontation on East 15th Street on Sept.17, 2018.

Turner stood trial on the murder charge in November 2019, but that Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Turner said in his first trial he believed his life was in danger when he stabbed the victim.