Tuesday, 4/20/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offers citizens a chance to dispose of pills, cough syrup, and other unwanted medications that have been piling up around their homes. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at any Indiana State Police Post. Vaping pens WITHOUT batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken, but please keep in mind that this program WILL NOT ACCEPT NEW OR USED NEEDLES. To locate the post closest to you, click the link on our Local News page now. http://www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm

Over the weekend, the Small Business Administration published the application and program guidelines for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund it is administering in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act. All the information can be accessed via the dedicated website: www.sba.gov/restaurants.

The remains of more than 700 Native Americans, returned to their final resting place in southern Indiana…Indiana University returned the remains to Angel Mounds State Historic Site in March. They were unearthed from Angel Mounds in 1939 and had been at IU since 1971. Angel Mounds is located near Evansville along the Ohio River. It includes 11 mounds that were once part of a fortified, walled city occupied by Native Americans until the mid-15th century.

IU and Notre Dame have announced they will play each other in football…but fans of the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers will have to wait nearly *a decade* for the home-and-home series. The two teams will face off in South Bend in 2030, and then in Bloomington in 2031. The last time the two schools played one another in football was 1991, and haven’t done so in Bloomington since 1950.

On Thursday April 22nd, Indiana residents are invited to attend and testify on what they think of their current voting districts and what they would like to see in new districts. Like most states, Indiana puts the state legislature in charge of redistricting. The meeting is virtual, and the link for registration is on our Local News page now. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X1uov2e8TEOZyFvnzfu-OQ

Last week, as we reported here, the CDC declared racism as a public health threat. The YWCA Central Indiana annual Stand Against Racism campaign will take place on Friday (April 23rd). Between the hours of 12:00PM- 3:00PM they ask you to take the virtual pledge. You can read the pledge on video, take a pic, and share it on your social media platforms. Find the event and the Stand Against Racism Pledge at: www.standagainstracism.org. Please use the hashtag #Istandwithywcacentralindiana

Today at 8 p.m. EST, Anderson University is following Ball State’s lead – and will be hosting an Esports Extravaganza to promote the grand opening of its esports lab and the completion of its first competitive season. The event will take place virtually on the university’s Twitch channel.

Another big job win for Indiana – southwest of Indy, Discount chain Five Below is looking to build a distribution facility in Shelby County….Inside Indiana Business says the chain plans to build a nearly 860,000-square-foot facility and create up to 470 jobs. Five Below has 26 stores in Indiana, including 10 in central Indiana.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana adapted its annual “Fill-A-Bowl” event as a virtual fundraiser and raised $92,612 – enough to supply around 750,000 meals to your neighbors.