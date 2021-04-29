Pence Communications Director Uses Expletive in Response

We reached out for a comment today (4/29/2021) and received a reply – and a subsequent reply, after we confirmed that this was actually intended to be released – to an emailed request for a comment:

“We consistently direct constituents to information they may find useful. Congressman Pence is always looking for a silver lining hiding in a big lump of (expletive) if it helps out his constituents.” – Hannah Osantowske, Communications Director, Congressman Greg Pence. (IN-06)

The comment above was in response to the following press release, received from the the Indiana Democratic party:

“The Indiana Democratic Party, today criticized U.S. Congressman Greg Pence for trying to have it both ways on President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This time, Pence touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a program within the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), as a way for Hoosiers in the service industry to receive some much-needed relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem: the Fund is being paid for by the American Rescue Plan, the federal relief package Rep. Pence and the entire Indiana Republican Party Congressional delegation voted against.”