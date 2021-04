A Muncie faces charges in the wake of another man’s fatal drug overdose. The Star Press reports 23 year old Donovan Joseph Hudson was taken into custody as he allegedly tried to flee from the scene of the overdose, in the 2300 block of South Penn Street, where a 24-year-old local man had died. He was reportedly carrying two syringes and more than 500 blue tablets thought to be a controlled substance at the time.