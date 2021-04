The second Muncie Mystery is happening First Thursday on May 6 in downtown Muncie. Between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, investigators of all ages are invited to visit 10 participating downtown businesses. At each location, you will have the chance to question suspects about their whereabouts during the time of the break in and look at crime lab reports on several possible “weapons.” You can download a Crime Tracker – with map – now at www.muncieneighborhoods.org/munciemystery.