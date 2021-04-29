Thursday, 4/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Color coded map updated. Delaware county is in the Yellow zone – a half point away from the least serious Blue zone on the weekly COIVD Advisory map. Madison County has returned to a blue level – and in fact, ALL adjacent counties to Delaware are in that same Blue level – the lowest threat level. Nearby Hamilton and Hancock counties are in the Yellow – one half point away from the more serious Orange level.

Indiana’s COVID hospitalization rates are the highest they’ve been since mid-February. But, the state’s daily average of coronavirus deaths has remained below 10 since mid-March. Yesterday, some were alarmed by the scheduling of a same day press conference by the State Department of Health – but it was mostly good news. Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver made it very clear: they believe the vaccines are doing their jobs, and they urged Hoosiers to make the choice to get the shots. Dr. Box made a couple of school related statements: the State has not required shots, or surveillance – and reiterated the CDC’s new mask guidelines, during yesterday’s briefing.

More jobs coming to the Toyota manufacturing plant in Princeton, and lots of them. Leah Curry, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, says they will be creating nearly 1400 new jobs by the end of 2023… The plant in Princeton is one of ten Toyota manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

Yesterday afternoon, Dr. Box from the Indiana State Department of Health began a hastily called briefing by saying there was no major announcement – she and Dr. Weaver provided many statistics, but nothing substantially new. It has been several weeks since the weekly-briefing regarding COVID was stopped.

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville is expanding. Their parent company, Caesars Entertainment, says it investing 7 million dollars to expand the property’s barn and dormitory facilities. The project should be done by this fall. Indiana Grand is also working on its 32.5 million dollar investment to update the existing casino gaming floor.

New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St. in Anderson, will have a large 3-in-1 rummage and plant sale this Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center, with plenty of parking available.