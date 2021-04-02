Friday, 4/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

To mask, or not to mask. A recent study shows that hospitalizations are down 62% for childhood respiratory illnesses. More people masking and social distancing are keeping a variety of viruses in check. But NPR says experts are skeptical that those behaviors will stick around in the U.S. after the pandemic. On a related note, IUBMH reported to WLBC on Wednesday afternoon, only 14 COIVD in-patients in the entire hospital, and they’ve been on the single digits for the last few weeks.

The Indy Eleven soccer team still hasn’t said where or when their new stadium will be built. The announcement of the $550 million Indy Eleven Park has been delayed because the team says the pandemic has affected plans, and the Indiana General Assembly is giving them more time to finalize the site.

The boys basketball State Finals happen Saturday, and the Commissioner talked to the Coaches this week… Several of the games will be broadcast on The MSS and The HBU from Woof Boom Radio – check social media for times.

Golden Delicious Apple award from the IDOE to the Delaware Community School Corporation for continuing to serve our students/community hot, healthy, nutritious meals through the pandemic. We happened to see the school’s Facebook post yesterday.

Vaccine doses for Monday’s clinic at Harrah’s Hoosier Park are arriving later than expected, so hours have been changed to 2 to 8 p.m. for the public portion of the clinic. The Madison County Health Department has enough vaccine to start the clinic, but doesn’t want to risk the possibility of having to stop while waiting for a delivery, health department administrator Stephenie Grimes told the Herald Bulletin.

A COVID update on joblessness. Unemployment has clearly been a part of the COVID situation. Commissioner Fred Payne of Indiana Workforce Development told us this week how many claims have been received. He also shared their efforts in keeping fraud down – you’ll hear about that on This Week in Delaware County this weekend on Woof Boom Radio.

It’s 68 years in prison for a Yorktown man sentenced as a result of a fatal shooting. 32 year old Justin Ryan Bennett was found guilty of murder in the February 2020 slaying of Chase Woolums, a 24-year-old Muncie man gunned down in the parking lot of the Southside Walmart store. Bennett told jurors he made a “split-second decision” and had acted in self-defense.

The week of April 26th is approaching, and the re-do of the missed Ball State Homecoming will happen all that week, President Mearns says it will mostly be virtual. Saturday May 1 will end the Spring-version week’s events – with the annual Spring Game at Scheuman Stadium. We’ve heard plans of a special one hour broadcast with Joel Godett on The MSS from Woof Boom Radio.

You might be getting about $79 from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. Payments to Hoosiers impacted by the 2017 Equifax data breach started being distributed Wednesday. The data breach affected about four million Hoosiers.

For some unknown reason, the City of Muncie has been posting information on their social media, instead of communicating official information directly to the Media. Though not a secret, this was posted earlier this week: “Very shortly, OLD NAVY will be opening in Muncie.” And, “…just across the street in the old Macy building painting, remodeling, deliveries by semi-trucks and more are just a few of the activities currently going on inside the Muncie Mall and there is more to come.”