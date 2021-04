Due to vaccine doses arriving later than expected, Monday’s clinic hours at Harrah’s Hoosier Park have been changed to 2 to 8 p.m. for the public portion of the clinic. Organizers don’t want to risk the possibility of running out so while they have doses on hand, they are waiting on the shipment to bolster their invenstory. The Herald Bulletin reports an appointment is required and sign-ups will appear soon at ourshot.in.gov.