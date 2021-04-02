Report: Former Muncie Man Shot By Police Has Died

A man shot by police during a chase and gun battle in Muncie has died of his wounds, say police. 28 year old Jonathan Levi Allen, a former Muncie resident who most recently resided in Wichita, Kansas, died sometime following the March 3 shooting, authorities told The Star Press. Indiana State Police said Allen was shot in the head by a Muncie officer and crashed his SUV into a parked vehicle. Muncie officers responding to a report of a suspect in an SUV firing gunshots tried to pull the vehicle but Allen didn’t stop.