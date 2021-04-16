Friday, 4/16/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN) joined his colleagues in signing a discharge petition filed by Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL) to advance H.R. 619 – the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would seek to save lives of newborn infants following a failed abortion or procedure. The legislation would also put measures in place to require health care facilities and reciprocal employees to report failure to comply or violations of the law.

More Blue for Delaware and many surrounding counties. For the first time in a month, the state designation for the coronavirus in Madison County is yellow. Stephanie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, reminded that to be in the state’s lowest category of blue the positivity rate has to be below 5%. It’s Yellow for Blackford, and Hamilton counties, too. The number of people seeking tests has declined, so fewer tests with more positives would skew the percentages in a negative looking fashion.

The Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees this week approved the renewal of the district’s lease with Ball State University (BSU) for Northside Middle School. The new deal extends the agreement through June 30, 2024, and reinforces the two institutions’ commitment of “placing learners first” according to a press release from MCS.

Indy’s fireworks, cancelled last July 4th because of COVID is having a new problem: they can’t launch from the rooftop of the Regions Bank building, because of a new, nearby residential development. If they are able to set up a new site, there won’t be the usual festival-type event because of social distancing, so people will be encouraged to watch from their own safe locations near downtown. WLBC is sponsoring the Prairie Creek show on July 3, and the Muncie Central High School show on July 4 – those are both ON!

Lots of great places to learn. Intelligent.com has announced its Top 41 Colleges in Indiana for 2021. IU Bloomington, Purdue, and Ball State are the Top 3 overall. Anderson University has received a ranking of #17 on this list, and has additionally been ranked the top school for an education in nursing. We’ll feature more of the list on our Monday morning news.

They will be checking, but did speed, or perhaps drugs cause this? Richmond’s 28 year old William Caleb Miller lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to bring it back onto the roadway. He crossed US227 became airborne and flipped an undetermined number of times. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner. About 42 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of synthetic opioid “gray death” was found near the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

The driver in a Tuesday hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with minor injuries has turned herself in to the Alexandria Police Department. According to a police news release, Corrine Flatt, 59, of Summitville turned herself in after she saw a Facebook post. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury and issued a summons for Elwood City Court on April 29.

Re-election chest: The campaign of U.S. Senator Todd Young raised $1.26 million in the first quarter of 2021, with over 9,600 contributions from over 5,000 individual supporters. Ninety-three percent of contributions were under $100. Last month, Young kicked off his re-election campaign by releasing the endorsements of more than 300 Hoosier conservative leaders.

The 26th annual Sertoma Club Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix is set for Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25. The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.