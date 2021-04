There’s a public forum happening next Tuesday, April 20th to get input on traffic issues in Muncie. Muncie City Council’s Land and Traffic Committee is looking for feedback that it can pass along to city council and the city engineer. The Star Press reports the meeting will happen at 7pm that night at Cornerstone Center for the Arts and will focus on issues like stop signs, yield signs, speed limits, one-way streets, crosswalks and other areas of concern.