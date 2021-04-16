Man Arrested After Report Of Gunfire

Police say a report of gunfire at a southside Muncie home on Thursday led to a local man’s arrest on drug-dealing charges. The Star Press reports 22 year old Nicholus Woolums was arrested at a home on the 2100 block of South Pershing Drive. Police say several Ball jars were found filled with a large quantity of blue tablets” later identified as Xanax. They also reportedly found a .45-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen, glass smoking devices, syringes, a set of digital scales and a “large amount of U.S. currency.”