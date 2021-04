The Ball State University community and members of the public are cordially invited to attend the 26th annual Ball State Student Symposium. The Muncie Journal reports due to COVID-19 considerations, the 2021 Student Symposium is being conducted virtually, with a digital multimedia exhibit featuring students’ creative and scholarly projects launching Tuesday, April 13. Viewers may browse the exhibits at their leisure through Wednesday, April 28 on the 2021 Student Symposium website.