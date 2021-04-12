Monday, 4/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Josef Newgarden was the quickest in an open Indy 500 test session Friday at I-M-S. He feels some changes made to the cars by IndyCar over the winter will make the racing better this year…We are now 48 days away from the Race. Gov. Eric Holcomb and IMS president Doug Boles joined the IndyCar broadcast on Peacock Friday and said they believe fans will be allowed inside IMS May 30.

With the warmer weather we saw last week, people are getting outdoors, and an off road accident killed 20 year old Chase Lynch of Danville Indiana – just west of Indy. Cops said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

A subcommittee of Anderson City Council decided no action will be taken against Councilman Joe Newman related to a complaint about his actions at Soulfest last summer, as reported by the Herald Bulletin over the weekend.

Attention Local Employers: a Free Virtual Workshop Opportunity to learn about Eastern Indiana Works how to leverage change and grow your employees, facilitated by James Mitchell. Tuesday (April 13th) from 2:00–3:30 PM. The link to register is on our Local News page now. https://www.shaferleadership.com/events/ebb-and-flow-leveraging-change-to-grow-your-employees/

Spring brings green grass – and property tax statements! Ed Carrol Jr., the county treasurer told us that Delaware County started sending those out last week, and several banks and credit unions are accepting payments. Both the spring and fall amounts are in your mailbox, but only the first portion is due by May 10.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Paul Singleton, Executive Director of the Delaware County Emergency Communications Center sent a note and a thank you video on You Tube late last week. https://youtu.be/Lj83Or82Tco

Two Muncie chances to help, coming soon. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving. All blood types are needed, but especially those with type O blood. Muncie today from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, and the same location April 22 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Let’s start your Monday with some soft news. OnlyINYourState.com says from this Friday through the 25th of the month, the Lyrid meteor shower will brighten up the skies over the Hoosier state, as well as in much of the North America. The shower peaks in the early morning hours of April 22, and the best time to view the shower is right around 6 a.m., just before the sun comes up and when the radiant point of the shower is at its highest position in the sky.

Billy Joel fans – make it 2022 now. He originally had a Notre Dame Stadium date in 2020, which got pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, the concert has been postponed again to June 25, 2022.

That Mount Summit, Indiana pizza place got some statewide attention from Inside Indiana Business over the weekend. 1000 Degree Wood Fired Pizza helps the small town of fewer than 400, swell to ten-fold on weekends.

With the warmer weather and summer storms, roofing scams become more common. This spring, BBB Scam Tracker is already receiving reports of shady “free” roof inspections. Most scams begin with a contractor who “just happens to be in the area.” Research roofing companies before you hire. To learn more about hiring a roofing company, see BBB.org/Roofers.

A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) honoring the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military is currently being planned in Indianapolis. The memorial dedication event is 1:30 p.m. May 1. See more information at IndianaGoldStar.org.

A year after proms were canceled and graduations were altered and delayed because of COVID-19, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and the South Madison Community School Corp. are planning proms and hopeful graduation ceremonies will feature a more traditional format.