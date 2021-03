The City of Muncie has announced a key milestone in the construction of the White River Lofts. Rough framing, windows/doors and roofing work for the project is complete and a topping off ceremony is scheduled on Monday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the White River Lofts to recognize, what developers call a “dry-in” milestone. Located at 400 West Washington Street, the new development will feature 55 luxury apartments, and 2,000 square feet of commercial space.