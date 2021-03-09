Dr. Scott Edward Rutledge will join the academic leadership team at Ball State University as Dean of the College of Health, effective July 1, 2021, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Susana Rivera-Mills announced.
Dr. Rutledge recently served as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs in the College of Public Health at Temple University
New Dean Of The College Of Health At BSU
