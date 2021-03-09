Tuesday, 3/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

United Way final push. Between now and the end of the month, the Annual Campaign needs your help

That’s Jeni Marsh from yesterday’s interview in the WLBC Zoom Room with Steve Lindell. SEE the entire conversation on the WLBCnewscenter Facebook page now. Donate at InvitedToLiveUnited.org.

If you’ve heard the National Weather Service tell you about Advisories, that is changing. Chris Davis reports on why they are changing to plain speak

Muncie is in a good position for home sales, so says Mayor Dan Ridenour

And another priority of his Administration is increasing low, moderate and higher dollar homes. He outlined his plans during the State of the City address last Saturday.

Next week, Indiana is the focal point at ALL college basketball! This week, it’s conference tourney time. Here’s part of the Big Ten plan

More than 12,000 people have received their shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccination site since Friday, including the Governor. Some appointments are still available for the Notre Dame Vaccination clinic on March 26-27. A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20.

More Amazon jobs for Indiana

South of Indianapolis, Clark-Pleasant’s newest elementary school may be named after an Indiana icon

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) and Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) are encouraging motorists to check for vehicle recalls during Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, observed through this Friday. Checking for vehicle recalls is a quick and easy process. First, find the vehicle’s 17-digit VIN number, on the lower portion of the car’s windshield on the driver’s side. Then, enter the VIN number into the search bar at NHTSA.gov/recalls.

While some IU fans are calling for their basketball coach to be fired, another head coach with the Hoosiers is staying at the school for a while, and going to make more money. The university announced Monday that they have restructured football coach Tom Allen’s seven-year contract so he will make an average of $4.9 million per year, through 2027. Allen led IU this past football season to a 6-1 record, nationally ranked, and was named Big Ten and National Coach of the Year. Oh, and in case you didn’t know – he’s from New Castle Indiana!

Schools in the news. Indiana is halfway to abolishing the law which allows the state to seize control of schools considered failing:

New from the CDC: People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can visit with small groups of other fully vaccinated people without masks or physical distancing — and with low-risk members of a single household who are unvaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. It’s the first guidance from the CDC on what people can do safely after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

As we count down to the Big Dance next week in Indiana, here’s some Big Ten plans for Lucas Oil Stadium THIS week

Ivy Tech Community College has announced that it will offer its fall semester courses starting in August in-person across its statewide campuses, based on the current trends with the coronavirus throughout Indiana. It will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes, including Learn Anywhere, a course delivery method the College further expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Scott Edward Rutledge will join the academic leadership team at Ball State University as Dean of the College of Health, effective July 1. He recently served as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs in the College of Public Health at Temple University.

More positive business news for Indiana