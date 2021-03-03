Wednesday, 3/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Another group is now allowed into line. People age 55 and older can now get the coronavirus vaccine in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The requirement was down to 60 and older before the department expanded eligibility Tuesday morning. Also eligible for the vaccine are healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care residents. You can schedule a vaccine appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there will be above average temperatures and periods of heavier than normal rainfall all across the state this spring. The normal high temperature for March is 51.

Tomorrow is First Thursday in Downtown Muncie. Madjax asks you to support local artists and makers in the second floor galleries, social distancing measures will be in place and hand sanitizer and masks are required. Meet the makers and artists and see their many talents.

At least 12 students at Purdue University could be expelled after the university says several large gatherings were reported over the weekend, including an apartment party that more than 100 people attended. One party in particular “drew attention online and in local media,” Purdue said on Monday – with an estimated 125 people inside a 750-square-foot apartment. At least 12 students face disciplinary actions ranging from probation to expulsion in that incident.

For the eighth time, a trial has been rescheduled for a woman accused of reckless homicide in a 2014 crash near Daleville that killed her 4-year-old granddaughter. According to the Herald Bulletin, Donna Randolph, 47, of Indianapolis now faces a court date of May 19 in Delaware Circuit Court. Her trial was previously rescheduled because she was serving a prison sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender in connection to a driving while intoxicated conviction from Marion County. She was released in November, according to Department of Correction records.

Keeping Students Healthy, Safe, and On Track. The Ball Brothers Foundation provided funding for Ball State University Teachers College to create the Education Support Hub—a timely, in-depth, supplementary resource for educators, parents, students, and members of the Muncie community. For more information and to sign up for emails go to EducationSupportHub.com.

Let’s avoid a fourth wave. New strains of Coronavirus infections can be knocked down if we continue masking up, washing your hands, and socially distancing. Rates are the lowest in Indiana since they’ve been since October — but some doctors say a fourth wave of the virus could be looming.

The Elwood City Council on Monday voted to pay members of the Elwood Police Department $200 each if they take the COVID-19 vaccine. However, some council members said they believe the incentive should be available to all city employees. The measure is similar to ones taken by other employers who want to encourage employees to get the vaccine.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has adapted its annual “Fill-A-Bowl” event to be a month-long fundraising initiative. The event remains focused on supplying food and vital resources to those in need. Thanks to generous community donors and sponsors, all gifts in the month of March will be doubled. To donate or for more information, go to curehunger.org.

WANE-TV reports that IU Fort Wayne is confident it can safely resume normal operations for fall 2021.

A Portland resident is in jail after being accused of attacking another man with a beer bottle. Wilmer Mendez, 33, is charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He is accused of hitting a man in the head with a full beer bottle on Feb. 21. The victim was unconscious and bleeding when taken to the hospital, reports Muncie newspaper. A breath test taken at the time of Mendez’ arrest showed his blood alcohol content was more than three times over the legal limit.

An encouraging sign: Members of the Delaware Country Club were invited via email yesterday to use the golf course. They called their layout “not quite ready for play however we will be allowing play to the temporary greens for the rest of this week.” Other area golf course are opening, too, weather permitting.