Help For Adult Learners

The 8twelve Coalition, a local neighborhood revitalization group representing portions of Thomas Park/Avondale and South Central neighborhoods, has a new scholarship program available to assist adult learners (age 18+) obtain higher education.

Adult learners living in Thomas Park/Avondale or South Central neighborhoods can request up to $500 to help fund a variety of educational expenses. Examples of educational expenses that could be covered under the scholarship are tuition assistance, childcare costs, book fees, transportation costs, and school supplies.