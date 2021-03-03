The 8twelve Coalition, a local neighborhood revitalization group representing portions of Thomas Park/Avondale and South Central neighborhoods, has a new scholarship program available to assist adult learners (age 18+) obtain higher education.
Adult learners living in Thomas Park/Avondale or South Central neighborhoods can request up to $500 to help fund a variety of educational expenses. Examples of educational expenses that could be covered under the scholarship are tuition assistance, childcare costs, book fees, transportation costs, and school supplies.
Help For Adult Learners
