A trial in which a woman stands accused of reckless homicide in a 2014 crash near Daleville that killed her 4-year-old granddaughter, has been rescheduled for the eighth time. 47 year old Donna Randolph now faces a court date of May 19, reports the Herald Bulletin. Her trial was previously rescheduled because she was serving a prison sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender in connection to a driving while intoxicated conviction from Marion County.