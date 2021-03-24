Wednesday, 3/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

How big will it be? Brian Myrick, Race Director for Ironman Muncie 70.3, and the new Ironman Indiana – both October 2nd at Prairie Creek in Muncie. As you might imagine, the logistics of the race course set up is a very large undertaking. Hear that entire interview with Steve Lindell from yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room on our Local News page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/brian-myrick-race-director-ironman-oct-2

Officer Eric Talley died in Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Rob Connett reports he was a Ball State University alum.

Last week, the IRS extended the deadline to file your federal taxes, from April 15 to May 17. Now, Hoosiers will have an extra month to file their state taxes as well. Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order this week. Also, as part of that executive order, temporary licensing of healthcare workers has been extended for another 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license to help with the COVID pandemic.

The Ball State University Board of Trustees will meet this Friday, in five separate sessions for their regular business. We will have a conversation with President Geoffrey Mearns this week prior to those meetings and will share any notable agenda items on our news Friday morning.

The Salvation Army said yesterday, more than 55 million Americans are now living in poverty, and a record number of Americans are seeking assistance from their organization, including many who’ve previously supported them.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee formally announced Round 3 of the Indiana Trust Program’s grant funding which will distribute awards ranging from $50,000 to $2 million dollars. Grant money will be awarded to clean air projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions across Indiana.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Friday, April 2 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, April 3.