Police say they found 42 grams of meth on a woman as she was being processed at the Delaware County jail. 59 year old Kathy Clapper after she was pulled over by an officer due to warrants out for her. Police say they found the meth in her purse and some pot in a cigarette container. The Star Press reports she is set to stand trial Sept. 15, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, on six charges filed against her last June relating to meth.