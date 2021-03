Authorities say the officer slain Monday in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, was a Ball State University graduate. The Star Press reports 51 year old Eric Talley was the first officer at the scene of the slayings at a Boulder supermarket. Talley was one of 10 people fatally shot. Talley attended Ball State from 1997 through 2004, earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in information computer science.