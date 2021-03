Ball State University is calling upon its graduates across the world to celebrate its first Spring Homecoming from April 26-May 1, 2021. While last year’s 94th annual Homecoming celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Spring Homecoming will feature virtual gatherings, socially distanced campus activities, Cardinal spirit contests, and more. The week-long celebration will culminate in the annual Spring football game on Saturday, May 1.