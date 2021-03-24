Man Dies After Being Shot While Exchanging Gunfire With Anderson Police Officer

An Anderson police officer exchanged gunfire with a man, fatally shooting him, as the officer responded to reports of a man firing a weapon along a busy street Tuesday night. The deceased man was identified as 60 year old Silas Myers of Anderson.
The officer, who was not injured, has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy following police-involved shootings.
