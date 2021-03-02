Tuesday, 3/2/2021 Woof Boom Morning News

That’s a lot of shots. A milestone for the coronavirus vaccine in Indiana

Via social media yesterday from the 500 Festival: “After careful evaluation, the Mini-Marathon & 5K will transition to a fully virtual event in 2021. Currently registered participants will receive details via email with additional information regarding their participation options.”

He voted No on Saturday, when the House passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence

As you may know, the Federal Minimum Wage portion of the bill was determined to not be allowed in the bill

That interview from yesterday, in the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room.

A Gary man bit off another man’s finger. Police were called to a home on Morton St. last week for a fight. Two men had gotten into an argument, stabbed each other with kitchen knives, then one of them bit off part of the other’s finger. The man, and his finger was put in an ambulance. Police told the Times of Northwest Indiana that the other man was taken to a different hospital, neither of the them had life threatening injuries.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Aspire Health Indiana’s request to allow the syringe exchange program to resume. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. today in Room 110 of the Madison County Government Center.

We just started March, but an important event is approaching quickly – April 6th is the annual One BSU Day

President Geoffrey Mearns from late last week, with Steve Lindell.

Wikipedia calls it the oldest and most prestigious high school basketball tournaments in America: the IHSAA tourney begins tonight, with the Sectionals. Woof Boom Radio has a double header on The MSS, and games tomorrow on The HBU.

Mylie Brennann is doing some incredible things. Taylor University wrote last week, about the Alum Pursuing her Doctoral Program in Global Peace, Security and Justice in Northern Ireland. She also has ties to Ball State University, after her time at Taylor. And, it all started in Winchester, Indiana – big things, from small towns. She told WLBC Radio News that she’s still working on her PhD overseas, until 2023.

Is there anyone that should NOT get the COVID vaccine?

That’s Dr. Lynn Witty again, from last week’s conversation with WLBC’s Steve Lindell, answering questions about the shots.

The Anderson Police Department has promoted Jonathan Konkle to the rank of Major. Joel Sandefur plans to retire on March 16 after 35 years with the Anderson Police Department. Konkle’s promotion was announced by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on Thursday.

You’ve probably had that uneasy feeling that you had just lost something important. That’s what happened to a man from Wisconsin when he made a trip through Indiana. John Herrick reports.

If you might be considering a trip to DC soon, cherry blossom peak bloom has been forecasted to fall between April 2 and April 5. Peak bloom is the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white & pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin.

The month of March is now starting its second day – a month which includes Women’s History Month, Red Cross Month, and Disability Awareness Month. Daylight Saving Time starts March 14, and as for Easter – we have to wait for April 4th.

Here comes College Goal Sunday! This weekend, Indiana’s largest FAFSA Filing event happens from 1 – 4 p.m. CollegeGoalSunday.org.

Former Indiana state auditor and longtime Madison County elected official Otis Cox, 79, died over the weekend, according to the Herald Bulletin.

“Rock and Roll America,” the NPR radio series produced and engineered by Ball State’s Stan Sollars, is now in Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum. 64 of the Radio shows aired coast to coast in the late 90s. In a social media post last week, Sollars gave credit to the late Brian Eckstein, assistant producer, as well as several students and others instrumental in the production.