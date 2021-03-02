Long Range Plan For Muncie And Delaware County

TogetherDM, a process to develop a new long-range plan for Delaware County and the City of Muncie, has been launched.

Coordinated by the Delaware-Muncie Metropolitan Plan Commission (DMMPC), the project will produce a new Delaware Muncie Comprehensive Plan as well as a Strategic Investment Plan for the City of Muncie. Both plans will be completed and presented for adoption by the County Commission and City Council by the end of 2021.