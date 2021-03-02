TogetherDM, a process to develop a new long-range plan for Delaware County and the City of Muncie, has been launched.
Coordinated by the Delaware-Muncie Metropolitan Plan Commission (DMMPC), the project will produce a new Delaware Muncie Comprehensive Plan as well as a Strategic Investment Plan for the City of Muncie. Both plans will be completed and presented for adoption by the County Commission and City Council by the end of 2021.
Long Range Plan For Muncie And Delaware County
